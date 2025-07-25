Union Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.88…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.88 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $3.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.