Union Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million…

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.