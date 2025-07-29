UMB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $215.4 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $689.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $637.1 million.

