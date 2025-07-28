Ultra Clean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported a loss of $162…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported a loss of $162 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.58. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $518.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $530 million for the fiscal third quarter.

