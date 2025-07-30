UDR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — UDR Inc. (UDR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — UDR Inc. (UDR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $227.5 million, or 64 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 62 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $36.5 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, posted revenue of $425.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $423 million, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, UDR expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 62 cents to 64 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.49 to $2.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UDR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.