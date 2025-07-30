UBS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.4 billion. The bank, based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.4 billion.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $17.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.11 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

