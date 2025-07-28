Two Harbors Investments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported a loss of $257.5 million in its second quarter.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$18.1 million.

