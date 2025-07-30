TTM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $41.5 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $730.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 63 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $730 million for the fiscal third quarter.

