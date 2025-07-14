TRX Gold: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Monday reported a loss of $218,000 in…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Monday reported a loss of $218,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRX

