Trustmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $55.8 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $280 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $201.3 million, meeting Street forecasts.

