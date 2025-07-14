Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Includes New Tax Breaks: Will You Benefit?

After gaining approval from the House and Senate over the last month and a half, President Trump signed the One…

After gaining approval from the House and Senate over the last month and a half, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4, 2025. Tax breaks are among the many changes the bill brings, but will they benefit you?

New Tax Breaks From The OBBB

According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the largest percentage decrease in taxes owed under the OBBB will go to workers and families earning less than $50,000 per year. However, middle- and upper-income households are also expected to see sizable cuts.

Below is the estimated impact on 2027 taxes based on annual income:

Annual Income Expected Taxes Owed (2027) Under $50,000 -14.9% $50,000 to $100,000 -11.9% $100,000 to $500,000 -10.1% Top 10% of earners +6.6%* Top 1% of earners +1.6%*

*These increases reflect the difference between the taxes paid after the OBBB compared to today.

Source: United States House Committee on Ways and Means

OBBB Highlights: TCJA Tax Cuts Extended or Made Permanent

The TCJA, enacted during Trump’s last term, included many tax cuts that were scheduled to expire at the end of 2025. The OBBB, however, made many of them permanent. Here are a few examples:

— Permanent individual income tax rates: The lower marginal tax rates from the TCJA for all taxpayers are now permanent. The new law also provides an extra inflation adjustment to the bottom two brackets in 2026.

— Expanded child tax credit: Instead of returning to $1,000, the maximum child tax credit will increase to $2,200 in 2026 and will be adjusted for inflation in the years following.

— Increased standard deduction: The standard deduction will stay at the higher level set by the TCJA and increase to $15,750 for singles, $23,625 for heads of household and $31,500 for married couples for 2025.

— Increased state and local tax deduction limit: The deduction limit for state and local taxes increases from $10,000 to $40,000 in 2025, for taxpayers with annual modified adjusted gross incomes of $500,000 or less. The maximum deduction increases by 1% each year through 2029.

— Increased estate and gift tax exemption: The estate and gift tax exemption will be $15 million per person in 2026, and will be indexed for inflation each year.

— Permanent Qualified Business Income deduction: The 20% QBI deduction for sole proprietors and pass-through businesses is now permanent.

“The bill preserves the lower tax brackets from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Plus, if you live in a high-tax state like New York or California and earn under $500,000, your state and local tax deduction could shoot up from $10,000 to $40,000. That’s a major relief for many middle- and upper-middle-class families who’ve been feeling squeezed,” Jude Wilson, chief financial strategist at Centrus Financial Strategies, said in an email.

OBBB Highlights: Brand-New Tax Cuts

In addition to extending TCJA tax cuts, the OBBB also introduces brand-new deductions, including:

— A deduction for seniors: A new bonus deduction of $6,000 is available for seniors 65 and older, which will result in 88% of seniors paying no tax on their Social Security benefits.

— A deduction for tips: Taxpayers who have a MAGI lower than $150,000 (or $300,000 if they’re married and file jointly) can deduct up to $25,000 in tips per year. The deduction is reduced by $100 for every $1,000 of the taxpayer’s MAGI that exceeds $150,000, or $300,000 in the case of a joint filer.

— A deduction for overtime: Taxpayers with a MAGI of $150,000 or less (or $300,000 for joint filers) can deduct up to $12,500 in qualified overtime compensation (pay above their regular rate) per year. The deduction is reduced by $100 for every $1,000 of the taxpayer’s MAGI that exceeds $150,000.

— A deduction for car loan interest: Taxpayers with a MAGI of $100,000 or less (or $200,000 or less if filing jointly) can deduct up to $10,000 in qualified passenger vehicle loan interest per year.

“If you work for tips or put in extra hours, the One Big Beautiful Bill could put more money back in your pocket. Imagine a waiter or bartender keeping an extra $2,000 a year with no extra forms involved, just a bigger paycheck — now that’s a happy server,” Wilson said.

Note that this is not an exhaustive list of the OBBB tax cuts.

Expert Takes on Who Will Benefit From the OBBB

While the Joint Committee on Taxation states that most of the tax breaks will go to the lowest-income Americans, financial experts note the significance for the middle to upper classes.

“Hustling in the service industry, raising kids or enjoying your retirement, these Americans will most likely see the benefits. For example, a server in Orlando, a family of four in New Jersey or a retiree in Arizona, all of these could see their tax bills shrink,” Wilson said.

He also says that middle- and upper-middle-income households in high-tax states may also see some significant relief from hefty local and state taxes.

It’s worth noting, however, that the OBBB includes cuts to social programs to offset these tax savings for Americans. And while King plans to utilize tax cuts to help his clients, he notes that the bill primarily benefits higher earners and businesses.

“All in all, these tax breaks are standing over the carcass of Medicaid, SNAP and energy credits, which drastically shifts money and support from lower-income households and up to middle-class, high-income earners and businesses/corporations,” says Kendale King, certified public accountant and CEO at KCK CPA in Los Angeles.

William London, partner at Kimura London and White LLP, also notes the wide-ranging impact of the bill.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill implements some meaningful tax reforms that will most greatly assist middle-class families, seniors and higher-income earners. For middle-income working families with incomes ranging from $30,000 to $80,000 per year, this will amount to a significant boost in take-home pay. Some estimates suggest that families might receive as much as $10,000 per year, depending on household size and income level,” London says.

If you’re wondering how the OBBB changes will impact your tax situation, now is a good time to schedule a meeting with an accountant or tax advisor. If you wait until tax time rolls around, it may be harder to get the careful attention you need, especially considering all the recent changes.

