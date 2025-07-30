Tronox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $731 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.