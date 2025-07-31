Trinity Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported profit of $14.1 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported profit of $14.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $506.2 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.60 per share.

