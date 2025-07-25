TriNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $291 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.7 million.

TriNet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $4.75 per share.

