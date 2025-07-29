TriMas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.7 million…

TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $274.8 million in the period.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.10 per share.

