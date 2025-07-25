TriCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.5 million. The…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.5 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $103.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

