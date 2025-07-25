Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $884 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $879.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.