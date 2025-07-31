TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Thursday reported a loss of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $798 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $801.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TreeHouse said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $870 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.36 billion to $3.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.