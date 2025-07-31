Tree.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million. On…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $273 million to $281 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.