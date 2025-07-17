Travelers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.51…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.51 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $6.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $6.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.11 billion, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.