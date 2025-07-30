TransMedics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.9…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.4 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $585 million to $605 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMDX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.