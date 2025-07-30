Trane Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $874.8 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $874.8 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.76 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $13.05 per share.

