Tradeweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $153.8 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $513 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $513 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510.3 million.

