TPG RE Finance Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.2 million.

