When choosing a place to call home, quality of life can be one of the most overlooked factors. Metrics, like access to quality education and health care, crime rates and air quality, along with risk of and resilience to natural disasters, can quickly distinguish a city on the top of your list from one on the bottom. As part of the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News has collected data on these categories and considers state economy and infrastructure to determine the top 25 best places to live for quality of life.

The Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in 2025-2026 are:

25. Sammamish, Washington

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 11 Population: 64,557 Median Home Value: $1,185,433 Median Household Income: $235,013

The beautiful natural views of Sammamish capture the No. 25 spot for Best Places to Live for Quality of Life. The best place to live in Washington state, Sammamish boasts some of the best trails and parks for outdoor enthusiasts, while situated in close proximity to urban life in Seattle. Sammamish ranks No. 3 in the job market category of all 859 cities ranked, featuring a low unemployment rate and high median household income compared with the national average. Its top-rated schools and strong sense of community attract many young families looking for a high quality of life.

24. Johns Creek, Georgia

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 1 Population: 78,937 Median Home Value: $528,234 Median Household Income: $163,653

The overall best place to live in 2025, Johns Creek excels t in health care access, job opportunity and safety. Johns Creek is considered a family-friendly suburban community with nationally recognized schools, ranking in the top 2% of all U.S. cities for college readiness and consistently topping national test score results. Additionally, its convenient location near major highways and airports in the Atlanta metropolitan area contributes to the town’s healthy job market. On the weekends, Johns Creek residents can enjoy the town’s wide range of recreational options, including parks, a thriving arts scene and even its own symphony orchestra.

23. McAllen, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 20 Population: 144,628 Median Home Value: $169,631 Median Household Income: $59,255

The town of McAllen boasts year-round sunshine and a vibrant business scene for retail, international trade and manufacturing. Situated on the Mexico border, this bicultural community ranks No. 32 for college readiness and reports a shorter commute time, 18.3 minutes, compared with the national average of 22 minutes. McAllen also is one of the most affordable cities, claiming the No. 9 spot for cost of living and No. 23 on the most affordable places to live list. This comes at the expense of a slightly lower median household income, approximately $20,000 less than the national average, and a slightly higher unemployment rate.

22. Boston

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 644 Population: 654,603 Median Home Value: $694,238 Median Household Income: $94,323

Chock-full of historical events like the first military engagement of the Revolutionary War, Boston takes pride not only in its role in U.S. independence but also as home to legendary sports teams like the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics, as well as its proximity to top-ranked universities. It is one of the most walkable destinations in the country, and nearly 49% of Bostonians use the transit system, known as the “T”, for their daily commutes. Boston also ranks No. 13 in health care access, surrounded by some of the best medical centers in the country, including Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The city, however, is not the most affordable. For all its amenities, Boston ranks in the top 10% of the most expensive places to live, and in the top 10% of U.S. cities for high cost of living.

21. Somerville, Massachusetts

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 226 Population: 82,140 Median Home Value: $861,806 Median Household Income: $127,440

Just five miles from Boston is Somerville, a town known for its diversity and robust arts and entertainment scene. In fact, after New York City, Somerville has the most artists per capita than any other U.S. city, boasting over 20 city squares filled with markets, theaters and restaurants. Somerville notably ranks No. 21 in health care access and places in the top 15% in both air quality and the safest places to live in the U.S. Its walkable neighborhoods and connections to the green, orange and red metro lines make the Boston city center accessible to Somerville residents.

20. Dallas, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 439 Population: 1,329,426 Median Home Value: $337,445 Median Household Income: $68,895

Dallas has a great mix of quiet suburban life and big city buzz for many young professionals, offering a slightly better home value than similarly sized cities in the U.S. The city also ranks within the top 5% for health care access and is home to nationally ranked hospitals such as UT Southwestern Medical Center and Baylor University Medical Center. Dallas natives enjoy trendy bars, retail shops and even a video game museum. They also enjoy authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines. The Dallas Arts District claims the title of the largest contiguous urban arts district in the U.S., and the city also boasts major sports franchises such as the Cowboys and Mavericks that keep energy high year-round.

19. New York City

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 797 Population: 8,301,314 Median Home Value: $729,136 Median Household Income: $78,477

New York City needs no introduction as a global center of culture, finance and much more. While the Big Apple ranks No. 10 among the most expensive places to live, it also holds the No. 1 spot for quality health care, home to world-renowned hospitals like Mount Sinai Hospital, NYU Langone Hospitals and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Residents can explore museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim and enjoy Broadway theaters, live music venues and independent art galleries. Shoppers can explore the boutiques in SoHo, and foodies have endless options from Michelin-starred restaurants to corner delis; New York really offers something for everyone. Though famous for its busy streets, New York City also has numerous family-friendly neighborhoods across its five boroughs and top-rated high schools.

18. Towson, Maryland

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 127 Population: 61,930 Median Home Value: $399,216 Median Household Income: $93,832

Towson’s preserved landmarks and quaint architecture give it a charming, small-town feel. At the same time, residents can experience modern life with Townson’s over 180 retail stores and restaurant cuisines from all over the world, including Nepal, the Caribbean and South Korea. Towson scores well across the board for quality of life, sitting in the top 10% for college readiness and quality health care and the bottom 20% for environmental risk, and boasts a healthier job market than similarly sized areas. It is home to both Towson University and Goucher College, institutions that frequently offer public lectures, concerts and community events for neighbors.

17. Burke, Virginia

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 100 Population: 40,801 Median Home Value: $660,984 Median Household Income: $180,103

Family-friendly Burke, located in Fairfax County, is affectionately described as a “nature lover’s delight.” Burke residents enjoy picnicking and boating along Burke Lake, hiking along the lake’s trail and taking in the area’s beautiful natural views. As the best place to live in Virginia, Burke is an excellent place for young families, placing in the top 5% for college readiness and ranking No. 16 on the safest places to live list. Burke also offers a direct train line to the nation’s capital just 20 miles away, likely contributing to its top 10% rank for its job market.

16. Palo Alto, California

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 148 Population: 68,511 Median Home Value: $2,764,855 Median Household Income: $223,951

Home to tech giants like Hewlett Packard and Tesla, the birthplace of Silicon Valley attracts students, young professionals and families alike to its buzzing tech scene and charming suburban areas. The city takes the No. 5 spot for job market among 859 ranked cities, and residents enjoy shorter commute times than the national average. Palo Alto is also home to Stanford University and a nationally ranked public school system, contributing to its No. 2 rank for college readiness. Its walkable downtown area is filled with casual and upscale restaurants, boutiques, art galleries and more. Residents enjoy year-round gorgeous weather, in the top 10% of all U.S. cities. However, Palo Alto has one of the highest costs of living in the U.S., ranking in the top 2%. Those high housing costs are supported by a median household income that’s nearly three times the national median.

15. Houston, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 381 Population: 2,417,482 Median Home Value: $276,828 Median Household Income: $63,944

Many know Houston as a top destination for foodies, boasting over 10,000 restaurants serving award-winning Tex-Mex, barbecue and Vietnamese and Louisiana-Creole inspired dishes. The city ranked No. 10 on the Best Big Cities list and sits in the top 20% for its cost of living and net migration, hosting a dynamic population attracted by its better value for homebuyers than similarly sized cities. Houston ranks No .5 for health care access, with nearby Houston Methodist Hospital, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Hospital serving residents in the Greater Houston area. Houston also consistently ranks as one of the nation’s most diverse cities, hosting one of the largest immigrant populations in the U.S.

14. Tamarac, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 346 Population: 71,425 Median Home Value: $287,909 Median Household Income: $65,648

Tamarac is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale and part of the Miami metro area. The city is only a short drive away from Florida’s famous beaches and seaports. Residents not only enjoy its top 20% ranking for weather, but families can be sure their children attend exceptional schools with athe city’s No. 1 ranking for college readiness. Florida also holds the No. 1 spot for the tax-friendly state’s economy, giving young professionals excellent foundations for business growth. Residents can enjoy Tamarac’s 11 parks, weekly farmers markets and vibrant public art displays, or choose to head out of town with Fort Lauderdale Airport, just minutes away, or via its five neighboring highways.

13. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 164 Population: 997,670 Median Home Value: $584,446 Median Household Income: $96,149

Austin is renowned as the Live Music Capital of the World, offering over 200 venues for local musical talent and hosting yearly festivals, like South by Southwest and Austin City Limits. Austin has also grown into one of America’s largest tech hubs, with companies like Tesla, Dell and IBM headquartered in the city, and offers a stronger job market than many similarly sized cities. Despite its urban setting, Austin ranks in the top 5% for air quality and offers nearly 20,000 acres of green space for residents to hike, swim and picnic. Austin also scores in the top 20% nationally for both college readiness and overall health care access, making it a great choice for many seeking a high quality of life.

12. Arlington, Virginia

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 129 Population: 235,405 Median Home Value: $830,848 Median Household Income: $141,140

Only 5 miles from the nation’s capital, Arlington has a diverse population with many young professionals, as well as a rich history dating back to colonial times. Landmarks like the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery bring tourists from across the world to experience the area’s historical and political significance, while its comfortable suburbs and shopping centers provide residents with more modern and local options. Arlington places in the top 10% for both college readiness and overall health care, and offers easy traveling access through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington’s WMATA transit system.

11. Ellicott City, Maryland

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 13 Population: 77,336 Median Home Value: $627,797 Median Household Income: $163,286

Ellicott City is ranked the best place to live in the state of Maryland and No. 13 in Best Places to Live overall, and not without reason. Ranked No. 7 nationally for its job market, the city attracts professionals in health care, technology and education, while its location between Baltimore and Washington makes it convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy its historic cobblestone streets and quaint storefronts, and parents especially appreciate its family-friendly neighborhoods, as Ellicott City scores in the top 5% for college readiness and the top 10% for safety. Though Ellicott City does not offer the lowest cost of living, the city’s overall high quality of life is worth the investment for many.

10. Passaic, New Jersey

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 768 Population: 69,973 Median Home Value: $410,180 Median Household Income: $62,393

Passaic is home to historical and diverse immigrant communities, and was once a booming textile and iron industry city. Today, the city offers a blend of industrial, suburban and commercial areas, ideal for both family living and the business community, and a large Latino and Orthodox Jewish population. Passaic takes the No. 8 national spot in quality health care, with easy access to St. Mary’s General Hospital. Passaic also places in the top 20% for college readiness and culture and leisure, known for its jazz festival and as a filming location for the TV show “The Sopranos.” On weekends, residents take advantage of community events at the Passaic Arts Center and enjoy the city’s parks and green spaces.

9. Rockville, Maryland

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 81 Population: 63,437 Median Home Value: $636,683 Median Household Income: $127,516

You can find everything from local performing arts stages to international cuisines in Rockville, a bustling town that’s part of Maryland’s culture capital, Montgomery County. The town regularly hosts outdoor film screenings, concerts and community events, and has over 40 diverse eateries in its town center. Rockville ranks No. 14 nationally for college readiness, supported by the Montgomery County school system. It sits in the top 20% for safety and the bottom 20% for environmental risk. Rockville also ranks No. 14 for job market strength, majorly represented by the biotech, information technology and research industries. Nearly 18% of residents use the public transportation system to commute, many making a 30-minute trip to Washington via the WMATA transit system.

8. Kirkland, Washington

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 133 Population: 96,385 Median Home Value: $990,492 Median Household Income: $149,855

Just east of Seattle, Kirkland is surrounded by lakeside views and a network of parks for nature lovers. Its No. 29 rank for desirability likely stems from its mix of relaxed urbanities, including inviting boutiques and shopping areas, award-winning dining venues, health and beauty spas, and small coffee shops. The town has a better job market than most similarly sized cities and a median household income that is $70,000 higher than the national average. Residents also have easy access to Lake Washington, where boating, kayaking and paddleboarding are popular weekend activities.

7. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 279 Population: 124,201 Median Home Value: $985,214 Median Household Income: $130,052

Cambridge is not only home to some of the most prestigious institutions of higher education, but also to a walkable, safe and blossoming community of young professionals and families. Just across the Charles River from Boston, residents can stroll into the independent bookstores of Harvard Square or visit its many acclaimed art and history museums. While Cambridge ranks in the top 12% of the most expensive places to live in the U.S., many believe its high quality of life provides a valuable return. With a No. 16 ranking in health care access, a top 10% score for job market, and a top 20% score in net migration, Cambridge proves to be a desirable place to live, work and study.

6. Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 103 Population: 63,242 Median Home Value: $560,849 Median Household Income: $98,605

Chapel Hill stands out as another excellent college town, known for its diverse social, cultural and professional opportunities for students and residents. Ranking in the top 10% for desirability, local Tar Heels enjoy the best of the area’s craft brew scene, street markets and basketball games. Workers see a 4.4-minute shorter commute time than the national average and a healthier job market than similarly sized cities. Chapel Hill also claims the No. 6 spot for college readiness and is within the top 20% of safest cities to live, making the area ideal for those with young children.

5. Malden, Massachusetts

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 566 Population: 66,584 Median Home Value: $605, 251 Median Household Income: $96,668

The birthplace of the iconic Converse shoe, Malden excels across quality of life metrics, ranking in the top 5% for health care, top 10% for college readiness and in the top 15% for air quality. The town is also one of Massachusetts’s most diverse, with over 65 languages spoken in its public schools and a relatively large Asian population. Residents frequently head to Malden’s 30-plus accessible parks and scenic trails. For those looking to get off the trails, a downtown area with a substantial global food scene, renowned breweries and seasonal parades is only steps away. Additionally, nearly 25% of its residents utilize public transit, much higher than the national average, making the area a convenient one for commuters.

4. Bellevue, Washington

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 126 Population: 149,510 Median Home Value: $1,235,465 Median Household Income: $162,072

Though a midsized city, Bellevue is known for seamless merging its downtown business district with the woodsy, suburban feel of its northern neighborhoods. Scoring in the top 15% for its weather, residents have year-round access to water views and a “city in a park” reputation, advertising over 100 parks and scenic trails ideal for kayaking and hiking. Downtown, Bellevue’s high-rise skyline reflects its healthy job market in the financial, legal and consulting industries. It is also one of the most diverse cities in Washington, and has achieved an evenly balanced population of white residents and people of color in recent years. Bellevue ranks No. 7 nationally for college readiness, with the Bellevue School District ranking No. 1 in the state.

3. Bethesda, Maryland

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 21 Population: 71,865 Median Home Value: $1,004,244 Median Household Income: $189,538

Bethesda, situated in the Washington, D.C., metro area, is home to world-renowned institutions like the National Institutes of Health and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The city ranks No. 1 nationally for its robust job market and has an exceptionally high concentration of professionals in health care, biomedical research and federal government roles calling the city home. A popular weekend destination for locals, Bethesda boasts many cultural venues like the Bethesda Theater and Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema (which hosts its own yearly film festival), plenty of shopping experiences at Bethesda Row and green spaces such as Cabin John Regional Park. It is also family-friendly, ranking high for safety and No. 4 in the U.S. for college readiness.

2. Newton, Massachusetts

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 51 Population: 88,467 Median Home Value: $1,170,994 Median Household Income: $193,307

Ranked the No. 1 best place to live in Massachusetts and No. 51 nationally, Newton residents can experience both suburban quiet and urban convenience just seven miles west of downtown Boston. The affluent community ranks No. 10 for its job market and No. 4 for safety, making it a top pick for both professionals and families. Newton also places in the top 5% nationwide for college readiness and health care access, seen by its excellent public schools and nearby higher education institutions like Boston College, Lasell University and the Mount Ida Campus of University of Massachusetts–Amherst. Newton is also notable for its top 15% score in air quality and scenic green spaces like Crystal Lake, and its situation along the route of the iconic Boston Marathon.

1. Brookline, Massachusetts

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 231 Population: 63,280 Median Home Value: $1,272,125 Median Household Income: $144,602

Brookline is one of New England’s largest residential communities, and a highly desirable Boston suburb. Taking the No. 1 spot on this list, Brookline ranks high college readiness and health care access, with an air quality ranking in the top 16% and an envirnomental risk and resilience score in the top 25%. It also gets high marks for safety and its job market, with a median household income that’s nearly double the national media. Brookline is one of the most racially diverse towns in Massachusetts; over a quarter of its residents are foreign-born, and over half of households speak languages other than English. The area is highly walkable, with more than a quarter of residents commuting to Boston via public transportation. Brookline is also rich in local history and the arts, home to attraction, like the Larz Anderson Auto Museum, seasonal farmers markets and the historic Coolidge Corner Theatre.

