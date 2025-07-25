Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tootsie Roll: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tootsie Roll: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2025, 7:07 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Thursday reported profit of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $153.2 million in the period.

_____

