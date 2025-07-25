Tompkins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $21.5 million…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Ithaca, New York, said it had earnings of $1.50 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

