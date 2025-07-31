Titan International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $460.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Titan International said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

