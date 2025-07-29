Titan America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.1 million.…

The Bruxelles, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials posted revenue of $429.2 million in the period.

