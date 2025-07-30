Tiptree: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million in its second quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 58 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $528.8 million in the period.

