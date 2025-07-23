Thermo Fisher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.62…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.62 billion.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.22 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.