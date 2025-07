WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it is placing a 17% ‘anti-dumping’ duty on most fresh Mexican tomatoes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it is placing a 17% ‘anti-dumping’ duty on most fresh Mexican tomatoes.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.