The First Bancorp Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Mass. (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Mass. (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Damariscotta, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

