The Best Places to Retire in Costa Rica

In 1971, Costa Rica introduced its pensionado and rentista residency visa categories in a bid to attract foreign retirees and…

In 1971, Costa Rica introduced its pensionado and rentista residency visa categories in a bid to attract foreign retirees and bring a source of reliable foreign revenue into the country.

And it worked.

Today, more than 100,000 North Americans call Costa Rica home. In addition to straightforward visa programs, Costa Rica offers excellent health care, stunning natural surroundings and a variety of lifestyle options.

Setting up life in Costa Rica is easy from a residency point of view. The retiree visa — the pensionado — is more popular than ever before. Among the criteria to qualify for this two-year, renewable residence permit is proof of $1,000 per month in income from a retirement fund or permanent pension source.

Costa Ricans, often referred to as Ticos, are known to be welcoming, and Costa Rica is also friendly from a tax perspective. Here, residents are only taxed on their locally sourced income, making it a great choice if you’re keen to reduce your tax burden. Capital gains are subject to a 15% tax, and property taxes are low.

In addition, Costa Rica benefits from being within easy reach of the U.S. and Canada. There are plenty of direct flights from a host of North American cities to the capital, San José, and to Liberia International Airport in the country’s Guanacaste province.

Due to its thriving tourism trade and large expat population, you won’t struggle to find English speakers here. But it’s always a good idea to learn the local language to better connect with your new community.

Here’s a closer look at three Costa Rican towns ideal for expats.

[READ: 10 Places to Retire Abroad on Social Security Alone]

Atenas

Atenas is a small town in Costa Rica’s Alajuela district in the country’s Central Province. It’s about a 45-minute drive from Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José.

Its central location — which offers easy access to beaches, mountains and the capital — makes it an attractive spot for retirees and remote workers.

The climate is another big draw. Due to its location nestled amongst lush hills, mild temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees are enjoyed here throughout much of the year.

Atenas is part of Costa Rica’s historic West Valley coffee region, known for producing high-quality Arabica beans. One of the most popular local activities for visitors is tastings at local coffee plantations.

There’s a well-connected and welcoming expat community in Atenas that organizes regular meetups and runs a variety of social clubs. Hiking, birdwatching and gardening are popular pastimes here. There are also cooking classes, art classes, photography clubs, Pilates classes, gyms, pickleball courts, festivals and farmers markets to enjoy.

When it comes to health care, Atenas has several private medical clinics where you’ll find excellent English-speaking doctors.

For a couple, a monthly budget of between $2,000 and $3,000 is a good guide. Monthly rentals can be found for as low as $600. More modern properties are around $1,000 a month, and luxurious homes in gated communities start around $1,800 a month.

For those looking for a slower pace of life, small-town feel and easy access to big-city conveniences, Atenas may be the perfect fit.

[Related:5 Ways to Finance a Home Purchase Overseas]

Dominical

Dominical is a beach town on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica in the country’s Southern Zone. It’s around a four-hour drive from San José.

It was put on the expat map by surfers in the 1970s who flocked there for the crashing waves and wild beaches.

In the past dozen years or so, Dominical has grown from a tiny two-lane town into something slightly more structured. It now has a bigger population, including lots of expats, as well as more paved roads and better amenities. But it still retains its surf-town vibe, with a fair number of expats and a friendly, social community.

The weather is warm year-round, with an average high of 88 degrees and an average low of 72 degrees.

Dominical has a tropical-wet climate, with plenty of rain during the green season, when the rains pour life into the surrounding jungle.

Because it’s still developing, health care options are limited in Dominical, but there are a few big hospitals within a 30- to 60-minute drive.

A monthly budget of around $2,500 will cover your costs. For a truly luxurious lifestyle, a couple could spend as much as $4,000 per month.

[Related:9 Countries That Offer Retirement Visas]

Tamarindo

The Pacific coast town of Tamarindo is found on the Nicoya Peninsula, two-and-a-half hours south of the Nicaraguan border, in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste region. Once a quiet fishing town, today Tamarindo is a bustling expat haven.

Its picture-perfect golden sand beach stretches for two miles. Along the town’s main road, you can while away hours in sea-view restaurants and bars, surf shops, beauty parlors and boutiques.

The sun shines on this beach town almost every day of the year, and temperatures generally hover between 80 and 95 degrees.

Amenities and infrastructure in the town are solid, and Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport is about an hour’s drive away. Liberia is also where you’ll find the nearest hospital offering top-notch facilities and care. Doctors and dentists can be found locally in Tamarindo.

Due to its small size, getting around is easy. Most things you’ll need are within a short walk, but taxis and buses are cheap and plentiful. A car isn’t essential, and popular alternatives among expats include bicycles, motor scooters and even golf carts.

Much of life in Tamarindo centers on the beach, so if you’re into watersports, you’ll find plenty to keep you occupied. There’s also an impressive foodie scene here offering a wide variety of international cuisine as well as classes and clubs for everything from painting to pickleball.

For a couple, a monthly budget of around $2,500 will allow you to live comfortably here.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in Mexico

How to Retire in Africa for $1,200 a Month

How to Retire in France

The Best Places to Retire in Costa Rica originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/31/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.