The 26 Best Museums in the U.S.

Whether it’s a dinosaur fossil, a famous painting or an iconic costume, there’s something to be said about the excitement of seeing a historical artifact with your own eyes. Museums serve as essential hubs of research and enrichment to promote a conscientious society. Museums also act as an ideal third space — as excellent hubs for socializing about artwork and people-watching. Further, through programming and events, museums often promote community building to better the cities and cultures around them. There’s a reason many have been around for decades, even centuries. They undoubtedly strengthen one’s ties to history and uplift the public.

Every museum has something to offer visitors of all ages. However, some institutions are not to be missed. In helping you create your personal museum bucket list, U.S. News compiled a thorough catalog of the nation’s greatest museums. So — from art history to pop culture — go ahead and wander, explore and learn to your heart’s content.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: New York City

Travel tip: The Met has more than 30 exhibitions displaying nearly 500,000 pieces of art, meaning it’s impossible to see everything in one day. Plan your itinerary before you go and check out the interactive map on the Met’s website for guidance.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is a New York City staple, presenting 5,000-plus years of international art to more than 5 million visitors per year. The museum, commonly referred to as “The Met,” has amassed thousands of paintings, sculptures, antiques and costumes since its founding in 1870. Exhibitions are constantly changing, meaning there is always something new to see in the 2 million-square-foot building. From Egyptian to European to contemporary art, it’s easy to lose track of time wandering the many rooms and hallways. The museum also offers expert talks, artist discussions and date night events, many of which are included with museum admission. Plus, take in the skyline and greenery at the Met’s Cantor Roof Garden Bar.

With such an extensive collection, keep in mind that the Met has two distinct locations in New York. The Met Fifth Avenue is the main site, showcasing global art, while The Met Cloisters is a branch architecturally and artistically centered on the European Middle Ages.

Address: 1000 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10028

National Museum of African American History and Culture: Washington, DC

Where to eat: If you don’t want to grab a bite from one of the many food trucks surrounding the National Mall, sit down at the museum’s Sweet Home Café. The macaroni and cheese and collard greens are popular favorites, but make sure to only purchase what you can eat, as to-go boxes aren’t permitted.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is an essential visit in the nation’s capital. The museum’s flow encourages visitors to follow Black history chronologically by beginning on the bottom floor, which unpacks the dark history of the Middle Passage, the slave trade and the Jim Crow era. After, step into Contemplative Court. The quiet reflection site features a large, circular fountain cascading water into a pool below and is an intentional location to sit and process the historic gallery. The museum’s upper floors focus on culture and community by celebrating Black music, theater, sports and military service.

The building’s exterior is impressive in and of itself. Modeled after a Yoruban caryatid, a West African column, the three-tiered structure is covered in bronze lattice. The museum opened in 2016 following a ceremony led by former President Barack Obama. The museum may be crowded with school trips or other tourists, but for good reason. The Washington, D.C. location of the world’s largest Black history and culture museum speaks volumes — the city was a hub for the slave trade until 1850.

Address: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20560

Philadelphia Museum of Art: Philadelphia

Travel tip: Don’t leave the museum without checking out the popular Rocky steps at the museum’s east entrance. Run up the 72 stairs to recreate the famous movie scene and, after you catch your breath, take an iconic photo at the top.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is a must-visit. Here, travelers can view more than 240,000 pieces of art. Located at the end of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the museum is both an ideal escape from a rainy or hot day and an inspiring look into 2,000 years of art. The museum’s collection encompasses a plethora of countries and time periods, but highlights include creations by local Philadelphia artists, artwork reflecting the Indian epic of Rama and artwork depicting Ben Franklin. The building is meant to emulate a chain of Greek temples, and the interior of the museum, redesigned by architect Frank Gehry in 2019, is a work of art within itself.

Keep in mind that the Philadelphia Museum of Art is undergoing a maintenance project, so some galleries may be temporarily closed. Still, the museum has more than 200 galleries to explore, so visitors will remain thoroughly entertained.

Address: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum: Washington, DC

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum presents survivor testimonials, film footage and historical artifacts to chronicle the tragic reality of the Holocaust. The permanent exhibit guides visitors from rise of the Nazi party through the liberation of concentration camps. While the museum recommends the permanent displays to visitors 11 and older, younger visitors can understand the museum with Daniel’s Story, an exhibit chronicling a Jewish boy’s experience throughout the Holocaust. While Daniel was not a real person, the exhibit is based on young people’s diary entries, memories and stories. Visitors receive identification cards upon entry that unveil stories of real Holocaust victims, including their wartime realities and fate. This museum is certainly emotionally heavy, so be prepared. Before leaving, visit the Hall of Remembrance — a solemn space provided for visitors to reflect upon the museum.

Beyond its exhibitions, the museum features a range of programs and research initiatives and often hosts special events, including conversations with Holocaust survivors. Further, its Database of Holocaust Survivor and Victim Names contains records on those persecuted under the Nazi regime.

Address: 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

National September 11 Memorial & Museum: New York City

The National September 11 Museum & Museum is located where New York’s twin towers once stood. One core exhibition chronicles the events before and after 9/11 in addition to firsthand “Events of the Day.” A second permanent memorial exhibition honors the nearly 3,000 individuals killed in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon on 9/11. The museum also features rotating exhibits.

The 110,000-square-foot museum is just one half of a complete visit to the World Trade Center site. The adjacent 9/11 memorial features two reflecting pools, both nearly an acre in size. The edges of the rectangular pools are inscribed with the names of individuals killed during the 9/11 attacks. Visitors often leave flowers in tribute to victims, and the museum and memorial staff leave white roses with the names of victims on their birthdays. The memorial plaza includes other tributes, including trees native to the areas of the 9/11 crash sites and an area honoring first responders, volunteers, survivors, workers and others that are either sick or have died due to toxins. The cascading sound of the human-made waterfalls within the large memorials serves as a solemn contrast to the city that never sleeps.

Address: 180 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10007

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library: Wilmington, Delaware

This northern Delaware estate presents its museum alongside a lush garden and research library. Beyond nearly 90,000 American artifacts that date back to 1640, the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library contains a lush, tranquil garden to explore. Visitors can stroll or hike on miles of paths and trails. Kids will appreciate the Enchanted Woods, a children’s garden made to look as if it was created by fairies. The museum presents historic objects ranging from paintings to furniture. The building is arranged according to Henry Francis du Pont, the former Winterthur resident and famed collector and horticulturist.

Winterthur presents more than 200 programs and events per year. The Winterthur Point-to-Point steeplechase race is a yearly tradition, and the multiday Delaware Antiques Show and annual Artisan Market are popular events.

The museum is around 35 miles south of Philadelphia and can easily make for a stunning day trip. Winterthur has varying hours for its garden, museum and store depending on the season, so make sure to check out its website before visiting.

Address: 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735

National Postal Museum: Washington, DC

Travel tip: Make sure to step into historic Union Station right across the street and admire the main hall’s iconic arched ceiling, embellished with 23-karat gold leaf.

Those with a knack for collecting stamps shouldn’t leave the city without a stop at Washington, D.C.’s National Postal Museum. As the largest collection of stamps and all things postal, this Smithsonian institution is perfect for all ages to learn about the evolution and importance of mail delivery in the U.S. and beyond.

The William H. Gross Stamp Gallery is an ideal place to begin exploring the museum. It includes 20,000 objects displayed across hundreds of pullout frames and an area for visitors to choose a number of free stamps to start their own collection. Other exhibits unpack how the mail system works, the importance of mail to the colonial U.S. and how the U.S. Postal Inspection Service detects scams and fraud. The broad range of interactive games and activities are bound to keep visitors entertained for at least a few hours.

The museum is housed in the City Post Office Building, which once served as Washington’s primary post office. For those interested in souvenirs, the museum shop sells a variety of mail-related merchandise and the on-site stamp store sells usable stamps.

Address: 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Tenement Museum: New York City

Where to eat: Just a few hundred feet from the Tenement Museum is a humble Chinese cafe where, unlike many New York restaurants, a $5 bill can get you deliciously far. Many locals consider Shu Jiao Fu Zhao is a culinary gem, citing comforting, dependable meals. Enjoy a bowl of their viral peanut butter noodles for just $3.25.

The Tenement Museum, nestled in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, offers a look into the lives of the immigrant, working class and refugee families that built and still constitute New York City’s rich culture. Visitors can enjoy the museum by taking any of the guided tours, including a tenement apartment tour traversing a variety of recreated immigrant tenement homes. The recreations, complete with kitchens, parlors and historic furnishings, create an immersive window into the city’s working-class citizens. The museum’s two historic tenement buildings, located on Orchard Street, act as a time capsule. They housed around 15,000 immigrants from the 1860s to the 21st century.

Beyond the apartments, visitors can opt for a variety of specialty tours focused on food, architecture, Black history or public community spaces. The Tenement Museum is 2 miles northeast of Battery Park, the hub for the ferry servicing Ellis Island, and is easily accessible via the M15 bus.

Address: 103 Orchard St., New York, NY 10002

Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration: New Jersey

Travel tip: Ferry tickets to Ellis Island include an additional stop at Liberty Island, which houses the Statue of Liberty. Check out some of the best Statue of Liberty tours to make the most of your time in New York Harbor.

The Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration pays homage to millions of immigrants through heirlooms, artifacts and testimonials. The museum is located in the restored main building of the immigration facility and unpacks personal details of the individuals processed there. Baggage, personal belongings, exhibitions chronicling American immigration, a legal hearing room and a dormitory are just some of the highlights of this museum. Before you leave the island, make sure to take in the New York City skyline. The view will likely enhance your understanding of immigrants’ hopeful journeys. Visitors will have to take a ferry to and from Ellis Island, and the National Park Service recommends purchasing tickets in advance from Statue City Cruises.

The Ellis Island experience doesn’t end after leaving the island. The Ellis Island Foundation’s American Family History Center database contains nearly 65 million passenger records and is accessible online. Those interested may uncover extensive information about their ancestors, including names, nationalities, birthplaces, occupations and more.

Address: Ellis Island, Jersey City, NJ 07305

The Legacy Museum: Montgomery, Alabama

The Legacy Museum presents a thought-provoking look at 400 years of American racial injustice, linking historic racial oppression to modern mass incarceration and police brutality. The museum presents replicas of slave pens, firsthand accounts of enslaved individuals and displays that convey the dehumanizing Jim Crow era. Beyond the museum’s walls, visitors can pay their respects at a memorial honoring victims of racial lynching and reflect upon their museum visit at Legacy Plaza, a park next to the museum.

The museum, which opened in 2018 and moved to a new facility in 2021, is one of three legacy sites in Montgomery, Alabama, that chronicle U.S. racial injustice. These sites were established by the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit committed to challenging racial injustice and ending mass punishment in the U.S. As a former capital of the Confederacy most known for its role in the Civil Rights movement, Montgomery features a variety of sites created in tribute to Black perseverance, including The Rosa Parks Museum and the Freedom Rides.

Address: 400 N. Court St., Montgomery, AL 36104

Fernbank Museum of Natural History: Atlanta

Kids and adults alike will be entranced by seeing some of the largest dinosaurs in the world at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. The museum is one of Atlanta’s most popular attractions and is also home to one of the city’s largest IMAX screens, playing a variety of science-based documentaries and films.

The museum’s mission to protect the Fernbank Forest originated with a young naturalist committed to preserving 65 acres of forest in the late 1800s. Today, the original forest perseveres, and is one of the largest urban Piedmont forests in the U.S. The diverse ecosystem of wildlife, plants and more is a unique escape from Atlanta’s bustling landscape. Visitors can experience the forest with a stroll through the WildWoods area, which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and includes a canopy walk, walking trails and play areas.

While kids will undoubtedly be engrossed by the Fernbank’s dinosaur displays, the museum offers Fernbank After Dark programs for visitors 21 and older. The events are held on the second Friday of each month and include music, bars and tapas.

Address: 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30307

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: Richmond, Virginia

Travel tip: Have breakfast at Early Bird Biscuit Co. The Fan before your museum visit. The small bakery serves up its signature biscuits with butter and homemade jam, as well as biscuit sandwiches, coffee and pastries. Go early if you plan a weekend visit.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts houses an eclectic, broad range of art pulled from a 6,000 year stretch of time. Open 365 days a year, the Richmond institution’s permanent collection is free and contains a breadth of rotating exhibitions. Permanent collections are vast and come from a variety of continents, ranging from 20th-century European art to a 15th-century Chinese statue. The museum’s Fabergé eggs, which a jewelry firm created for the last two Russian tsars, are a highlight. Visitors can also partake in daily walk-in tours (though these are subject to availability). The only area that requires a fee is the special exhibition, which rotates across a variety of themes and artists every few months.

Most patrons spend at least two hours at the museum. However, considering the broad collections, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts could easily take up a day of exploration, between discovering ancient artwork to people-watching the museum’s thousands of hundreds of visitors per day. Further, the museum offers plentiful greenspace, between its sculpture garden and plaza, for visitors to lounge and appreciate the seasonal plantings.

Address: 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23220

Museum of Graffiti: Miami

If you’re looking for a museum that goes beyond the norm of historic paintings and sculptures, Miami has a solution. The Museum of Graffiti is the world’s first graffiti-focused museum and features contemporary graffiti exhibitions alongside a rotation of additional art. Visitors can engage in a self-guided exploration of graffiti’s evolution since its popularization in the 1970s. Travelers can also partake in the museum’s “Spray it Loud” beginner graffiti class every Saturday at 5 p.m. or the kid’s graffiti drawing class hosted by local artists every Sunday at 10 a.m. Both events are ticketed.

The museum opened its doors — with the entrance surrounded by vibrant, eclectic murals on the building’s exterior walls — in 2019. The museum’s founders specifically chose Wynwood as the host neighborhood considering the popularity of urban art. The area is also home to Wynwood Walls, an outdoor art museum displaying an assortment of street art. The museum’s gift shop presents artist collaboration merchandise (for example, T-shirts) and other specialty items.

Address: 276 NW 26th St., Miami, FL 33127

Space Center Houston: Houston

With immersive shows, tram tours and a chance to enter a space shuttle replica, visitors likely won’t leave Space Center feeling as if “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” The property is the official visitor center of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and features over 400 space artifacts and a variety of exhibits, including numerous displays about travel to Mars. The Center includes Independence Plaza, where visitors can explore a space shuttle replica and an attached carrier aircraft. The NASA Tram Tour is the Space Center’s most popular experience, offering visitors a close look at space vehicle development and a historic mission control center. Virtual reality and motion simulators are also available at an additional cost to immerse travelers in space travel. What’s more, the Space Center offers a range of educational camps for younger space fanatics; you can sign up for a single day if you aren’t staying a full week.

The property is about 25 miles from downtown Houston, so arriving by car is ideal. Parking will run about $10.

Address: 1601 E. NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058

Heard Museum: Phoenix

The Southwest’s vibrant Native American culture and history comes through best at the Heard Museum. Standing on grounds that the Akimel O’otham consider their homeland, the Heard Museum showcases artwork — including an outdoor sculpture gallery — from artists descendant from multiple nations and tribes, including Chiricahua Apache, Aleut, Nez Perce, Hopi, Navajo, Tewa and more. For those interested in unpacking the 12 galleries of artwork, the museum offers four complimentary public group tours that are staggered throughout the day. After checking out the collections, head to the museum’s coffee shop or its cafe for a Southwest-focused meal. The posolé, a traditional Mexican soup, is popular among many visitors.

The museum maintains a commitment to nurturing its relationship with the Akimel O’otham and other Native American communities through its programming and community service. The Heard Museum’s also features signature events such as the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest and the Indian Fair & Market.

Address: 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004

First Americans Museum: Oklahoma City

Oklahoma contains 39 distinct tribal nations, many of which were forced to relocate and pushed to the state throughout American history. The First Americans Museum aims to celebrate the cultural diversity of the Native Americans’ histories that are essential to Oklahoma’s land. Exhibition highlights include “OKLA HOMMA,” the signature gallery unveiling the narratives of the 39 tribes, and “WINIKO: Life of an Object,” which has brought back tribal items taken out of the state.

The museum consulted both the 39 tribes and several other sources when creating these displays. The 175,000-square-foot museum also contains a theater, a dining space and a museum store selling merchandise made by Native American artists. Further, the Thirty Nine Restaurant isn’t like any typical museum cafe — it presents a menu inspired by various Native American flavors and was named one of TV producer Shonda Rhimes’s top 10 dining experiences.

Address: 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73129

Field Museum: Chicago

Visitors can spend hours wandering the Field Museum, a natural history museum with a collection of nearly 40 million artifacts and specimens. The museum also actively researches its collection objects, catalogues newly discovered species and promotes dialogue to protect the earth’s future. The most popular display is undoubtedly SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex, the largest T. rex ever discovered. Other exhibitions include a birds gallery and a gems display. Additional displays touch on climate change, cultural heritage and women in science. The Field Museum also presents 3D movies (for an additional fee). Films focus on Australia’s wild north, a titanosaur, and, of course, SUE. Visitors can dine at the Field Bistro or the more casual Explorer Cafe, and they can end their day at the museum at the main gift shop or SUE store.

The museum offers discounted admission during after-hours events held on the first Tuesday of each month. It also hosts other events throughout the year, including poetry pop-ups, nighttime parties and art workshops. The Field Museum is one of Chicago’s most popular attractions and is within walking distance of the city’s other tourist hot spots, including Grant Park and Shedd Aquarium.

Address: 1400 S. Dusable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60605

National WWI Museum and Memorial: Kansas City, Missouri

Travelers will not forget World War I’s relentless impact on contemporary history after a visit to Kansas City‘s National WWI Museum and Memorial, the only U.S. museum entirely focused on the history and experiences of World War I. The museum’s main gallery has a permanent exhibit showcasing firsthand accounts and interactive exhibits during the war years (1914 to 1919). The main gallery includes Paul Sunderland Bridge, a glass bridge hovering over a sea of 9,000 red poppies. Each flower represents 1,000 deaths in combat, totaling 9 million lives lost during the conflict. In addition, the museum features rotating exhibits; past topics include soldier morale, prosthetic design and a children-centered perspective on the war. Visitors can also purchase tickets to mount the Liberty Memorial Tower to admire Kansas City’s skyline.

In terms of the museum’s location, you might wonder — why Kansas City? The current institution originated as a memorial created after Kansas City citizens formed the Liberty Memorial Association in 1919. After the addition of a museum site, Congress designated the institution as the nation’s official WWI Museum in 2004.

Address: 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64108

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has been a haven for the curious, playful and youthful for the past century. The world’s largest children’s museum has five floors and includes interactive exhibits, a theater, a carousel, large dinosaur fossils, a Playscape area for toddlers and an outdoor athletic experience. There’s a slim chance that kids will get bored here — the 130,000 artifacts in the museum’s collection will keep visitors thoroughly busy. Plus, the museum offers a variety of daily activities, such as paleontology presentations, fitness challenges and dance parties. Make sure to admire the 43-foot tall Fireworks of Glass installation that runs through the museum’s center and features thousands of handblown glass pieces.

The museum is targeted toward children of all ages, and most adult visitors also leave impressed with the museum’s facilities and engaging exhibits. For children with disabilities or sensory sensitivities, the museum presents monthly Museum My Way events with quiet areas and low (or no) music. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance to avoid lines upon arrival.

Address: 3000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

National Museum of Mexican Art: Chicago

As one of the largest organizations celebrating Mexican art and culture in the U.S., the National Museum of Mexican Art displays 3,600 years of Mexican artwork, much of which dates back to ancient times. The museum features one of the largest Mexican art collections in the U.S. and frequently features cultural performances. Unique highlights include colorful textile displays and artwork from the Chicano movement. The museum features a variety of rotating exhibits so even returning visitors will leave with a refreshing new outlook. In addition to its displays, the museum offers public tours, workshops for education professionals, art classes and evening parties at an additional cost.

The National Museum of Mexican Art opened in 1987 in Chicago’s Pilsen area, which is about 5 miles southwest of Chicago’s central tourist hub along Lake Michigan. The museum encourages patrons to explore the Mexican-American neighborhood before or after visiting.

Address: 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago, IL 60608

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Cleveland

Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a must-see for music fanatics. The popular museum celebrates the rock genre and its most prominent artists, including AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac and Madonna. The museum is split into seven sections. One highlight is the second floor that gives visitors a chance to play instruments during their own jam session. The third floor features the hall of fame inductee gallery and the top floor is entirely dedicated to Bon Jovi’s career. Beyond the exhibits themselves, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also hosts frequent concerts, some of which are free.

Some visitors may wonder — why Cleveland? The city itself has plenty of rock ‘n’ roll history. A Cleveland DJ created the term “rock ‘n’ roll” on a radio show in the early 1950s, and Cleveland is credited with holding the first rock ‘n’ roll concert in the U.S. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame aims to uplift its Cleveland community through community days that feature panels, performances and family activities.

Address: 1100 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44114

The Getty Center and Getty Villa: Los Angeles

The Getty Center and The Getty Villa Museum are two locations of the iconic west coast J. Paul Getty Museum. While the sibling venues are less than 14 miles apart, Los Angeles traffic may significantly increase the time needed to traverse between the two, so make sure to choose the museum best suited to your interests.

The Getty Center is a haven for art lovers. Located in Brentwood, the museum is known for is known for its modern architecture, range of European art and sweeping views of the city. Visitors can take the tram to the sprawling hilltop property that features the art museum, conservation and research institutes, an auditorium, dining spaces and 86 acres of outdoor space.

The Getty Villa, on the other hand, is nestled in the Pacific Palisades. The museum was constructed based on the Villa dei Papiri (an ancient Roman villa) and primarily presents Greek and Roman art. Its location makes the Getty Villa a great addition to a Malibu beach day, and the recreated architecture makes for a unique structure within Los Angeles’s modernist landscape.

Address: The Getty Center: 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | The Getty Villa: 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

The Mob Museum: Las Vegas

Las Vegas may be known as a sea of casinos and nightclubs, but The Mob Museum offers a step away from Sin City‘s vices in favor of…well, crime. Just a quarter mile north of Fremont Street, the museum lets visitors traverse the history of organized crime, law enforcement efforts and contemporary crime. The museum presents a variety of gripping artifacts, including the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre wall, against members of Bugs Moran’s gang were killed by those allegedly associated with Al Capone in 1929. Visitors can also explore an interactive crime lab and a firearm simulator at an additional cost. Considering the graphic content, be wary of bringing the faint of heart here.

The basement exhibit includes an operational speakeasy and distillery, offering travelers a chance to partake in the Prohibition era’s illicit indulgences. Visitors must identify the speakeasy’s password of the week (hint — check out the speakeasy’s Instagram) to enter. The bar (for patrons 21 and older) is accessible with museum admission or through a side entrance. In addition to handcrafted cocktails, the speakeasy presents weekly live music and exhibits reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties.

Address: 300 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Denver Museum of Nature & Science: Denver

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science opened to the public in 1908 and has been a Colorado hub for natural wonders and science education ever since. Permanent exhibitions include Egyptian mummy displays, a gems and minerals gallery, and wildlife habitat scenes. Young visitors will enjoy the Discovery Zone, which offers age appropriate, science based interactive activities. Still, the museum features additional temporary exhibits that are on frequent rotation. The museum also presents shows in its theater and planetarium at an additional cost; themes include Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift. The museum is also a hotspot for science research, as it is home to a range of labs, many of which visitors can peek into through observation windows.

The museum hosts frequent events that appeal to all ages. Nighttime celebrations for those 21 and older, orchestral performances geared toward children and film screenings are just some of the offerings. Travelers will find a variety of dining options at the museum, including a cafe, coffee shop and grab-and-go deli.

Address: 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80205

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum: Honolulu

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum brings life to World War II’s aerial combat, especially in connection with the Pearl Harbor attack and the U.S.’s subsequent entry into WWII. The Honolulu museum is located within WWII hangars and presents an impressive collection of historical aircraft. Further, the Operations Building is a retired World War II firehouse and control tower; visitors can now see the building during a tower tour and by walking on the rooftop terrace. The Top of the Tower tour is one of the museum’s most popular experiences and takes visitors to an observation deck on the top of a 168-foot tower that reveals panoramic views of Pearl Harbor. The museum also hosts family-focused community events, hangar talks and online webinars.

The Oahu museum is located on a military base, meaning visitors will have to take a free shuttle bus from the Pearl Harbor Visitor’s Center. Most visitors can see the museum’s collection in less than an hour. Tours will take up more time; some also cost additional fees.

Address: Historic Ford Island, 319 Lexington Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96818

Museum of Pop Culture: Seattle

The Museum of Pop Culture isn’t a typical art museum. Instead, the Seattle institution presents exhibits representative of contemporary popular culture, with topics ranging from horror films to Nirvana. Even from afar, visitors can appreciate the museum’s cutting-edge energy. The Frank Gehry-designed building is covered in stainless steel and aluminum that shift in appearance based on sunlight conditions and point of view. The vibrant design is meant to reflect the dynamic nature of music and culture.

The museum embraces Seattle’s role as the birthplace of grunge music and lets visitors see iconic punk and rock memorabilia, including Jimi Hendrix’s guitars. The fantasy world comes to life through weaponry from “Lord of the Rings,” and visitors can learn about game development and the future of video gaming. The 140,000-square-foot museum has a variety of rotating and permanent exhibitions to keep families and pop culture geeks alike entertained for hours.

The museum is just a few hundred feet from Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, making it a convenient stop when visiting Seattle Center.

Address: 325 Fifth Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109

