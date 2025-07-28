The 10 Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.

Many people dream about retiring by the beach. However, a remote beach area isn’t always the right fit for retirees,…

Many people dream about retiring by the beach. However, a remote beach area isn’t always the right fit for retirees, who also require access to amenities and services, such as quality health care and transportation options.

When you think of retirement locales, Florida is probably the first state to come to mind — and for good reason. With its ample coastline, there’s no shortage of great beach towns to choose from, and the cost of living is low.

Still, Florida isn’t the only state hosting great beach cities for retirees.

U.S. News reached out to real estate experts and combed the cities highlighted in U.S. News’ 2025 Best Places to Retire rankingsto find the best beach towns for retirees. Cities are listed in alphabetical order.

Daytona Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a cheap place to retire near the beach, consider Daytona Beach. The median home price is $301,815, and the median monthly rent is $1,203. The city is a popular retirement spot with 20% of the population made up of those 65 or older. But this is not a sleepy seaside community. The headquarters for NASCAR hosts several large motorsports events each year.

Health care services are provided byHalifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach and AdventHealth Daytona Beach. The city is located on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and cars can be driven onto some of the hard-packed sandy beaches.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville boasts 22 miles of white-sand beaches along the Atlantic coast. Movie nights and musical events are frequently hosted at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach during the spring and summer months. The Jacksonville Beach Pier provides opportunities for deep-water fishing and strolling nearly a quarter-mile past the shore. And the less-crowded Neptune Beach often attracts surfers.

This northern Florida city near the Georgia state line is bisected by the St. Johns River, offering additional opportunities for boating and fishing. The median home price is $302,616, the median monthly rent is $1,241, and about 15% of the population is 65 or older.

Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne is an affordable beach town for retirement. The median home price is $310,404, and the median monthly rent is $1,261. In Melbourne, about 23% of the residents are 65 or older. The Indian River Lagoon separates the mainland from a barrier island, which is a popular spot to catch glimpses of passing dolphins and sea turtles.

You can visit the beach where Juan Ponce de León first landed in North America in 1513 near Melbourne Beach or observe sea turtles at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, which stretches 20.5 miles between Melbourne Beach and Wabasso Beach. Residents of Melbourne enjoy a beach retirement along the Atlantic Ocean at a reasonable cost.

Naples, Florida

Naples is more expensive than many other parts of Floridaand is known as a tropical playground for the powerful and wealthy. The median home price is $1,239,805, and the median monthly rent is $1,608. But many people find the high quality of life in Naples to be worth the cost.

In Naples, 53% of its population is 65 or older. Located along the Gulf of Mexico, the Naples and Marco Island area is an ideal spot to enjoy golf, sunshine and white-sand beaches.

Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola scores high marks for desirability, with many people 45 and older expressing an interest in moving to the area. Located on Pensacola Bay near the Gulf of Mexico, this popular beach retirement spot is an ideal place to enjoy Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach and the Gulf Islands National Seashore. You’ll find that about 21% of the population is 65 or older, the median cost of a home is $296,312, and renters pay a monthly median of $1,013.

Portland, Maine

If you’re interested in retiring near the ocean without the humidity of a tropical destination, consider Portland. Maine’s most populous city experiences four distinct seasons, characterized by warm summers and cold, snowy winters.

Portland boasts a wide variety of restaurants, and foodies will enjoy sampling diverse and innovative cuisines, as well as local produce and fresh seafood. The median home price is $486,245, and renters pay a median of $1,363 monthly. This college town is also home to the University of Southern Maine, but about 16% of the population is 65 or older.

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Located about halfway between Miami and Orlando, Port St. Lucie is more laid-back and affordable than these larger cities.

Port St. Lucie scored high on the desirability metric, and many people 45 and older are interested in retiring in the area, according to a U.S. News survey. Approximately 22% of the population is 65 or older. The median home price is $349,395, and the median monthly rent is $1,290.

The city is close to Atlantic Ocean beaches and has access to high-quality hospitals.

Sarasota, Florida

With a population of just over 56,000, Sarasota is smaller in scale compared to Florida’s major urban centers. Its picturesque beaches, including Lido Key and Siesta Key, draw many visitors and retirees to the area. The unusual quartz sand at Siesta Beach stays cool even on sunny days. But that’s not all it has to offer.

Retirees can lounge on the beach or take in art at the various museums. There are also many restaurants and a growing retirement population.

The median home price in Sarasota is $497,190, and the median monthly rent is $1,545. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital are major health care providers for the community.

Tampa, Florida

Located along the Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay, Tampa offers powdery sand and swaying palms along with the skyscrapers and high-rises of a central metro area. The combination can work well for retirees seeking an affordable place to retire near the beach without sacrificing the amenities and services of city living.

Tampa’s entertainment options include a port for cruise ships, theme parks and professional sports teams. The median home price is $414,677, and the median monthly rent is $1,410. About 13% of Tampa’s population is 65 or older.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach boasts 38 miles of coastline with no shortage of clean, accessible and pet-friendly beaches. The local community enjoys outdoor activities such as kayaking, water skiing and horseback riding. It may be an excellent fit if you want a mild coastal climate and also enjoy experiencing all four seasons.

The median home price in the area is $376,063, and the median monthly rent is $1,406. In Virginia Beach, about 17% of the community is 65 or older. The area is also home to shopping and cultural centers, including the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

