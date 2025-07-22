Texas Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.