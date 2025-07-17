Texas Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $77.3 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $77.3 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $307.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

