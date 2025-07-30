Tetra: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $113.8 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $113.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tetra expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.49 to $1.54 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion.

