Terex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

