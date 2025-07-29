Teradyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $78.4 million.

The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $651.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 87 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $770 million for the fiscal third quarter.

