Tenet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $4.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.27 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.55 to $16.21 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.95 billion to $21.25 billion.

