Tenable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $247.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $246 million to $248 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.53 per share, with revenue ranging from $981 million to $987 million.

