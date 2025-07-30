Telefonica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TEF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.9 million in its second…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TEF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.9 million in its second quarter.

The Madrid-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.16 billion in the period.

