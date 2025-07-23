Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $209.9 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $4.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.02 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.35 to $5.45.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.20 to $21.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.