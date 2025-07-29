Teladoc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.7 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its second quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $631.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $614 million to $636 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.35 to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.5 billion to $2.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.