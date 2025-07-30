Teekay Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $62.6 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.41 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $232.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154.2 million.

