TechTarget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Monday reported a loss of $523.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $7.32. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $2.24 per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period.

