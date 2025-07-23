TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $638…

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $638 million.

On a per-share basis, the Galway, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $2.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.55 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

