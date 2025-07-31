TC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $622.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $622.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.